Growth In Industrial Automation And Proliferation Of Smart Devices Complementing The Growth Of Sound Sensors Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Sound Sensors Market (by Type: Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor; by Application: Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Processing, and Consumer Electronics; by Sensing Parameters: Temperature, Torque, Pressure, Mass, Humidity, Viscosity, and Chemical Vapor- Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the sound sensors market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Rapidly progressing automation across different end-user industries has encouraged the use of sensors for sensing different parameters. These sensors are capable of providing feedback to the central control system regulating the overall operations in industry. Thus sensors play a critical role in modern-day automation for industrial manufacturing & processing. Among several such sensors, sound sensor has a special place in industrial automation. Sound sensors are used to measure parameters such as acoustics and vibration therefore, use of sound sensors are highly appreciated in industrial automation, consumer electronics, and smart devices. Besides, sound sensors are extensively used for critical application such as aerospace and defense to identify the slightest change in acoustic or vibration pattern. Measuring such parameters can be proved as lifesaving factors in perilous circumstances.

Developed regions such as North America and Europe are at the forefront in consumption of sound sensors. Development in telecom sectors, nanotechnology, industrial & home automation and growing trend of miniaturization helped the aforementioned region to register strong market in terms of market value. However, with rapid development in industrial sector and growing demand for smart devices and consumer electronics, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, huge automotive industry in Asia Pacific is determined to encourage the growth of sound sensors in the region.

Competitive Insights:

The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading sound sensors vendors including Honeywell International Inc., Epson Toyocom Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Teledyne Microwave Solutions, API Technologies Corp, Boston Piezo-optics INC., Phonon Corporation, CTS Corporation, Vectron International and CeramTec. Sound sensors are small and relatively simple device to manufacture. Consequently, the market for sound sensor is highly fragmented with several international as well as local manufacturers participate in characterizing market. As a result, the companies have to face a cut-throat competition with each other and perpetually adding new entrants into the market. Several companies are compromising on their profit share in order to maintain their market position. However, substantial growth in automation across different end-users projected to expand the horizon for these companies with growth in the demand for more and sophisticated sound sensors.

