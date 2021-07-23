Global Metagenomics Analysis Market Is Set To Grow At A CAGR of 16.9%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Metagenomics Analysis Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global metagenomics analysis market is set to reach from US$ 374.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,505.7 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Metagenomics is the science of recovering genetic material from environmental samples. According to the research findings of Lancet journal infectious disease are responsible for 25% global morbidity. Burgeoning requirement of genomic data repositories and technological advancement in companion diagnostic kits provide positive impetus to metagenomic analysis market. Increasing demand for prophylactic medicines to build immunity against microbial infections further propel the metagenomic analysis market growth.

Reagents & kits are dominating the product segment for metagenomic analysis market. Increasing demand from research laboratories for library preparation kits to enhance workflow. Data analytics will grow at rampant pace in the near future owing to recent development in bioinformatics tools and software solutions.

Sequencing driven technology is holding the largest market for technology segment in metagenomic analysis market. Diagnosis of infectious disease and characterization of human gut microbes drive the sequencing driven technology market. Function driven technology will register stable growth during the forecast period owing to its ability to screen proteins, vitamins and antibiotic resistance.

Environmental is reigning the application segment for metagenomic analysis market. The metagenomic technology is widely employed to understand the effect of anthropogenic activites on the surrounding environment. Ability to screen uncultured microbes and using microbes for wastewater treatment and crude oil spillage drive the environmental application market. Human health is garnering tremendous attention on account of increasing adoption of metagenomics in epidemiological studies and high throughput screening stage of drug discovery and development.

North America is the leading regional segment for metagenomic analysis market with 39% market share. Rising public health awareness and significant rise in environmental degradation drive the market growth of metagenomic analysis in North America region. Europe is the second largest market holding 26% share primarily due to rampant growth in bioinformatics tools and software solutions and burgeoning requirement of novel drugs to treat exotic microbial infection in Europe after the recent refugee influx from the levant region. Asia Pacific represents 17% market share on account of proactive government policies to set up genomic libraries and curb environmental degradation by applying metagenomic analytical studies.

Biotechnology companies providing metagenomics analysis are Agilent, Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Novogene Corporation, Promega Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN, Takara Bio, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Burgeoning requirement of genomic library and data repository to perform epidemiological studies and drug discovery for microbial infection

Significant adoption of metagenomic analytical studies in identification of degradation rate and effect of pollutants on ecological systems

Rampant growth in bioinformatics related software tools and solutions

