Global Automotive Seat Heaters Market To Expand At A 5.8% CAGR Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Automotive Seat Heaters Market (By Sales Channel (OEM & Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), and Motorcycles), By Product Type (Internal/Integrated Seat Heaters and External Seat Heaters), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global automotive seat heaters market was valued at US$ 876.6 Mn in 2017 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Automotive seat heaters are electronic pads or cushions that are either integrated within or placed over the seats to quickly generate warmth in the seats to a convenient or requisite temperature. These heating solutions generate desired amount of warmth for soothing lower back pains using components such as resistors, relays, and thermostats. Attention to comfort and safety in automotive remains the overriding factor driving installation of these solutions across different vehicle categories. Resurging automotive production post economic uncertainty coupled with increased discretionary income and resulting expenditure over automotive accessories including seat heaters is thus identified as the major factor driving demand for automotive seat heaters worldwide.

The two common types of automotive seat heaters available in the market include those that are installed underneath the seats and those rest on the top of seat surface. While all seat heaters provided by OEMs are installed beneath the upholstery, seat warmers that rest on top of the seat are the preferred aftermarket variants since they are easier to install and offer flexibility of use from one vehicle to another. On the contrary, seat warmers that rest on top seat suffer from longevity issues and somewhat lowers the aesthetic look of vehicle interior. Demand for automotive seat heaters was earlier restricted to regions with cooler environmental conditions. However, with advancements in technology, manufacturers across the globe have incorporated both heating and ventilation features in climate control seats for offering desired cooling and heating, thereby promoting sales of add-on accessories.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the study include Continental AG, Gentherm Incorporated, Kongsberg Automotive, Bauerhin GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Rostra Precision Controls, Firsten Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Tachibana Electronic Co., Ltd., Seat Comfort Systems, Champion Seat Systems and II-VI Incorporated among others. Since lack of product differentiation remains one of the major headaches for manufacturers worldwide, they have started directing their focus towards product enhancement, providing flexibility to adjust temperature in the seat cushion and backrest areas. With plethora of technologies available, manufacturers are also striving to improve operational life of these seat heating solutions.

The Global Automotive Seat Heaters Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Sales Channel Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Vehicle Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Product Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

