Global 3D Printed Electronics Market To Grow At 27.8% CAGR Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global 3D Printed Electronics Market (By Product Type (Antennas, Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Sensors, and Others (Actuators, Inductors, Mechatronic Integrated Devices (MID), etc.)), By Technology (Aerosol Jet Printing, Inkjet Printing, and Others (Light Beam Sintering (LBS), etc.),By End-use Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecom, and Others (Energy & Utility, Education & Research, etc.))) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”, the global 3D printed electronics market is expected to witness a growth of 27.8% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global 3D printed electronics market is thriving and likely to demonstrate a remarkable growth, expanding at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Proliferation of touch devices and smart displays is one of the major factors contributing towards growth of the market. As electronics are getting both more powerful and smaller, electronics manufacturers are finding new avenues to increase their performance. The last decade has witnessed a considerable progress and interest in the conception of alternative manufacturing technologies that are driven by the capabilities engendered with digital control. 3D prototyping techniques has evolved to a point that one can envisage applications where high value tailored products are 3D printed into reality in a viable business.

Electronics and parts manufacturers can now benefit from the underlying benefits of 3D printed electronics such as printability on non-flat surfaces, mass customization, material wastage, simplified assembly, reduced product size, absence of harmful chemicals, and protection from external damage. All of these benefits have made a way for 3D printed electronics to have applications in several end-use verticals, including mobile antennas for telecom, prototypes and sensors for aerospace and defense, transistors and touch screen displays for consumer electronics, and solar cells for energy and utilities. As a result, rising demand for 3D printed electronics from various end-use industries due to its growing advantages is facilitating the market growth worldwide.

Based on the product type, the global 3D printed electronics market was led by antennas in 2017. Recent advancements in 3D printing technology enables antennas to be prototyped and designed faster than conventional manufacturing time scales. The physical size of a 3D printed antenna is relatively small in comparison with the existing designs; therefore, intended to consume less space. Based on technology, aerosol jet printing led the global 3D printed electronics market in 2017 and expected to remain dominant during the forecast period from 2018 – 2026. The technology is currently opening new avenues in development of products by sweeping out the traditional constraints with respect to substrate shape, material incompatibilities, processing cost, etc. thereby providing higher flexibility. Further, based on end-use vertical, aerospace & defense dominated the 3D printed electronics market and garnered the largest revenue in 2017. The growth of this segment is majorly accredited to widespread use and acceptance of 3D printing technology in the aerospace & defense sector. The demand for new aerospace & defense electronic devices that packs more functionality into minimal space is augmenting the need for advanced manufacturing methods that tightly integrates electronic circuitry with physical packaging. Based on geography, North America held the largest market share for 3D printed electronics market in 2017. The U.S. market dominated the North America 3D printed electronics market in the same year and likely to continue its supremacy in the coming years.

Major players in the 3D printed electronics market include Nano Dimension Ltd., Molex LLC, Xerox Corporation, Novacentrix, Optomec Inc., NeoTech AMT GmbH, Volex8, Inc., Beta Layout GmbH, Draper, and EoPlex, Inc. among others. The market players are focusing on strengthening their product portfolio with the adoption of strategies including new product developments, partnerships, etc. in order to gain competitive edge over other players.

For instance, in February 2018, Optomec Inc. launched a novel Aerosol Jet HD System for high resolution 3D printed electronics to fulfill the demand for more densely packed and compact electronic components. The Aerosol Jet HD System is proficient of creating structures as minute as 20 microns. The system can work into almost any existing manufacturing environment. It will be mainly useful in aerospace, military, consumer electronics (mobile devices), and medical sectors. The Aerosol Jet HD System has an ability of printing electronic features on any type of substrates, providing the likes of semiconductors, 3D printed interconnects, antennas, shielded PCB components, and sensors.

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million

