Global Dental Equipment Market Expected To Reach US$ 7,951.5 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Dental Equipment Market Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018–2026” the dental equipment market was valued at US$ 5,039.6 Mn in 2017 and projected to reach US$ 7,951.5 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The dental equipment market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Variables of the market are worldwide growing older population, rising prevalence of oral diseases along with increased spending over dental care, and mounting technological advances in dental equipment. Technological advancements such as portable lasers are allowing professionals to make use of in home care settings, thereby enhancing the comfort of patients. The development of cost-effective diodes that have low operational costs and provide high accuracy is increasing the usage of dental lasers by dentists is driving the growth of the market. Laser and electro surgery techniques are used to carry out precise incisions during dental surgeries; this in turn, reduces the tissue damage and heals speedily. The computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems require lesser time for prosthodontic restoration procedures. The cone-beam computed tomography (CT) systems provide clear extraoral images and minimize the exposure to harmful X-rays as compared to the conventional CT systems. The 3D printing technology offers improved outcomes for dental treatments while digital radiology equipment equipped with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) have replaced conventional radiology equipment that can archive the treatment records.

Moreover, the presence of favorable government initiatives related to dental hygiene is also supporting the market growth. Various governments across the world are initiating reforms for the development of dental health of the citizens. Australia’s 2016—17 Budget was allotted for delivering a reform through a Single National Child and Adult Public Dental Scheme and allocated about 1.0 Bn for public services or dental care. On the contrary, higher treatment costs for orthodontic procedures including charges for dentist consultation, scans, X-rays, among others in North America and Europe are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Major participants in this industry are Danaher Corporation; Dentsply Sirona; 3M; BIOLASE, Inc.; GC Corporation; Carestream Health; Institut Straumann AG; Patterson Dental Supply, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Patterson Companies, Inc.); A-dec Inc.; and Planmeca Oy.

• Globally, the dental equipment market shall witness a considerable growth with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

• The dental lasers segment is expected to display the fastest market growth over the forecast period as lasers find applications during diagnostic and surgical procedures and considerably reduce treatment time. Dental lasers offer benefits including regeneration of ligament tissues & bones, portable in nature, and elimination of bleeding & surgery discomforts that enables speedy healing time post-surgery is supporting the market growth.

• North America would command the market throughout the forecast period due to the presence of key market participants & target population, rising demand for cosmetic surgeries coupled with a surge in the number of dental clinics & dentists in the U.S. & Canada. Additionally, mounting collaborations/partnerships between healthcare providers and research organizations supported by research grants are contributing to the regional growth.

• Asia Pacific is likely to witness lucrative market growth between 2018 & 2026 due to growing geriatric population, adoption of novel technologies, rapid development in the healthcare sector, increasing medical tourism and oral care awareness in India, China, Australia, and Japan.

