Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Expected to Reach US$ 322.6 Mn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Upper Limb Prosthetics Market : Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026” the upper limb prosthetics market was valued at US$ 214.8 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 322.6 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

The global upper limb prosthetics market indicates dynamic growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 accredited to rise in prevalence of bone infection in the elderly population, osteoporosis, and rising incidence of road accidents. Even among upper limb amputees, preference for physical activities/fitness, leisure sports, and aerobics is growing significantly, which has directed to an increased ultimatum for upper limb prosthetic products. As per the recent United Nations survey data, more than 65% of amputation procedures are carried out on individuals aged 50-55 years and older. Growing prevalence of diabetes is also quoted as a noteworthy factor linked with growing demand for upper limb prosthetic products.

The global upper limb prosthetics market has gained widespread acceptance in the orthopedic industry. Upper-limb prosthetics are now being utilized at different levels of amputation procedures: shoulder disarticulation, forequarter, transhumeral prosthesis, transradial prosthesis, elbow disarticulation, wrist disarticulation, partial hand, full hand, partial finger, whole finger. The demand for top upper limb prosthetics such as externally powered and bionic products in the developing nations is gaining grip in tow to better healthcare services. High cost of prosthetics, lack of well-equipped rehabilitation centers, less awareness, strict regulatory guidelines on advanced products in developing regions are the factors limiting market growth during the forecast period.

The market revenue in the Asia Pacific and Europe region perceives upward growth due to new product expansion, availability of customized products along with supportive private funding. Moreover, the growing prevalence of bone disorders along with geriatric population, increasing road accidents, and bone injuries are few other factors driving the overall growth, mainly in the U.S. and Western Europe.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the upper limb prosthetics market remains to exhibit a productive growth with a CAGR of 4.6% for the period from 2018 to 2026

Based on the type, the myoelectric prosthetics (externally powered) segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the orthopedic industry

Increasing number of small scale component manufacturers/private players, availability of branded and customized products with enhanced features, and increasing private funding in developing nations will contribute the growth of the upper limb prosthetics market

Major players in this vertical are Ossur Global, Fillauer LLC, Endolite India Ltd., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, College Park Industries, Steeper Inc., TRS Inc., Howard Orthopedics, Inc., CPOUSA.COM. Coapt, LLC, The Ohio Willow Wood Company and others.

Browse full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/upper-limb-prosthetics-market

The Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Restorative Material Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End-user Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the upper limb prosthetics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for upper limb prosthetics?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the upper limb prosthetics market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global upper limb prosthetics market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the upper limb prosthetics market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com