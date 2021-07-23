Global Anti-aging Services Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 35,597.9 Mn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Anti-aging Services Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global anti-aging services market was valued at US$ 22,518.8 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 35,597.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Aging is induced by intrinsic and extrinsic factors, which affects tremendously to skin as it is the most voluminous organ of the human body. Intrinsic aging is characterized by dry skin, dermal atrophy and fine wrinkles. Extrinsic aging is determined by factors such as smoking, air polluition, poor nutrition etc. Anti-aging products perform scavenging of the free radical species which promotes aging and provides toning and smooth texture to skin surface.

Liposuction procedures are leading the type segment for anti-aging services market. The major factors responsible for its increasing demand are rising prevalence of obesity due to unhealthy lifestyle and craving for junk food. Technological advancement in the surgical procedures pertaining to liposuction of abdominal fat further propel the liposuction procedure market growth. Botox are gaining positive traction on account of its positive clinical trial studies pertaining to dose tolerance in patients with glabellar lines.

Generation X is dominating the demographic segment for anti-aging services market. Currently they are being exposed to stressful working condition which stimulates ageing process via oxidative stress. Active participation on social media has led to increased brand awareness among generation X. In the near future generation Y will be exhibiting impressive growth owing to growing consciousness for external appearance and flexibility to adapt to latest fashion trends which promotes anti-aging services market growth.

North America currently holds 33% market share and is the supreme leader in the regional segment for anti-aging services market. Increasing baby boomer population and increasing demand for attractive external appearance drive the market growth in North America region. Presence of key players such as Procter & Gamble, Allergan, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., etc. further consolidate the market growth in North America. The second largest regional market is Europe representing 30% market share primarily due to increasing generation X population and large disposable income to purchase anti-aging products. Asia Pacific is responsible for 20% market share on account of rising number of generation Y population and rise in per capita income.

Pharmaceutical companies providing anti-aging services market are Allergan, Inc., Elizabeth Arden, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal SA, Cynosure SA, Age Sciences, Inc., Estee Lauder, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Beiersdorf AG and Lumenis, Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing population of generation X and baby boomers experiencing rapid aging process

Significant adoption of latest fashion trend and increasing demand for luxury anti-aging cosmetic products among population Y

Technological advancement in the latest anti-aging products such as liposuction procedure, botox, microdermabrasion etc. bolster the market growth

The Global Anti-aging Services Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Demographics (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the anti aging services market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for anti aging services?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the anti aging services market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global anti aging services market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the anti aging services market worldwide?

