Gamification In Education Market To Witness Rapid Growth With Proliferating Adoption

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Gamification in Education Market (Solution Type – Consumer-driven and Enterprise-driven; Deployment Model – Cloud-based and On-premise) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the overall gamification in education market worldwide is set to grow with a double digit CAGR during the forecast period, up from US$ 130.0 Mn in 2017.

Market Insights

Gamification has gained immense importance across various industry verticals as a promising way to engage employees as well as customers for enhanced business process. Over the time, gamification has emerged as a powerful instructional method in education system across schools, colleges and universities. Gamification platforms are available in various subjects including languages, mathematics, science and several others. The chief goal of gamification in education remains to encourage students to learn independently, improve their skills and build a positive student-teacher relationship. It also helps to maintain discipline among the students and keep them socially active in fun and informative games.

The demand for gamification has witnessed profound growth over the past few years, due to the exceptional operational improvements offered by this method. Subsequently, educational institutes too have actively adopted gamification products in order to ensure effective learning process. The market is highly driven by the superior benefits of gamified education over conventional learning methods. Using gamification enables teachers to gain increased engagement level of students. In addition, it provides high versatility and accessibility, thereby increasing the learning process beyond just classroom. Apart from this, gamification in education makes learning easy for disabled students (e.g. autism), thereby improving their performance and confidence.

On the basis of geography, gamification market in education sector is led by North America, accounting for over 40% of the total market revenue generated worldwide. The U.S. is among the pioneers in adoption of gamification across various sectors. Numerous schools in New York, California and various others have already adopted gamification solutions for enhancing the learning process. In addition, presence of large number of companies in the country further supports the market growth. In the following years, Asia Pacific is set to exhibit the fastest growth in the market.

Gamification is still in its nascent stage in education sector. The market is however, is quite competitive in nature due to diverse gamification requirements from education sector. Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Bunchball, Inc., GamEffective, Tata Interactive Systems, Institute of Play and Smart Game Systems among others.

The Global Gamification in Education Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Solution Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Deployment Model Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the gamification in education market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for gamification in education?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the gamification in education market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global gamification in education market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the gamification in education market worldwide?

