Global Asthma Spacers Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,824.4 Mn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Asthma Spacers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global asthma spacers market was valued at US$ 1,311.1 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 1,824.4 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Global Asthma Network 2018, has stated that around 1000 people die every day due to asthma and affects as many as 339 million people worldwide. The high degree of morbidity is related to poor prevention and management outcomes associated with asthma. Asthma spacers are designed to counter problems associated with drug dosing issues of metered dose inhalers and helps in achieving maximum drug efficacy and safety by accurate drug delivery in the pulmonary system of patients suffering with respiratory ailment.

Aerochambers are reigning the product segment for asthma spacers market. Technological advancement and impressive coordination achieved by patients while using metered dose inhalers has resulted in increased popularity for aerochambers among asthmatic patients. Inspirease are gaining huge demand owing to its ability to increase distance between MDI and mouth thereby reducing the needless inhalation of propellants in the oropharyngeal region.

Retail pharmacy are leading the distribution channel segment for asthma spacers market. The major attributes responsible for its positive growth are establishment of premium medicine and significant rise in the launch of pharmacy chains. E-commerce segment will capture the market during the forecast period owing to increasing use of digital products by consumers which facilitates the growth of asthma spacers sold on online pharmacy stores and availability of low cost asthma spacers form domestic and international vendors.

North America is the largest regional market for asthma spacers holding 34% market share. As per the research findings of Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approximately 19.9 million adults above the age of 18 years are suffering with asthma in the United States. Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and domicile of key players such as AstraZeneca, Plc., Allergan, Inc., and Trudell Medical International etc. drive the asthma spacers market growth in North America region. Europe represents 26% market share primarily owing to supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for the manufacturing and distribution of asthma spacers. Asia Pacific currently holds 16% share and will be registering impressive growth in the near future owing to increasing number of patients suffering with respiratory ailment and well established e-commerce sector.

Medical device manufacturers producing asthma spacers are AstraZeneca, Plc., Allergan, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Clement Clarke International Limited, GlaxoSmithkline, Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medical Developments International, Merck & Co., Inc., PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. and Trudell Medical International.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders throughout the globe

Significant increase in the number of adverse events associated with drug dose discrepancies of inhalers and nebulizers

Excellent patient compliance and increasing popularity of asthma spacers among physicians while recommending metered dose inhalers

The Global Asthma Spacers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Distribution Channel (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

