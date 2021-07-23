Animal Genetics Market Expected to Reach US$ 7.5 Bn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Animal Genetics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global animal genetics market was valued at US$ 4,186.3 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 7,477.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global animal genetics market is anticipated to witness prominent yet steady growth during the forecast period from 2018-2026. Increasing global population has led to increased consumption of animal proteins, this is turn has been assisting the growth of the global animal genetics market. Furthermore progress of the genetic technologies and applications and growing awareness about maintaining optimal animal health are some other factors driving the animal genetics market. Stringent regulations and high costs involved may hold back the market growth.

Based on the product types, the live animals segment shall be the major segment fuelling the market growth. The demand for animal meat from cattle, pork and goats and increased urbanization support the demand for this segment. High costs and time involved in selective breeding also have led to emergence of live animal testing for animal genetics. Among the services, genetic disease testing shall be the major segment determining the market trends. Growing awareness regarding animal health, and increasing genomic testing for prevention of loss from large scale breeding of such population drive this segment. Geographically, North America holds the largest revenue share for animal genetics. Increasing pet ownership, extensive animal husbandry and poultry industry and higher expenditure rates support the dominance of the region. On the other hand, due to the growing awareness, improving R&D facilities and increasing CRO activities are some of the key factors that drive the swift growth of Asia Pacific market.

Major players in the global animal genetics market are Zoetis, Inc., Animal Genetics, Inc., Hendrix Genetics, Grimaud Groupe, CRV Holding B.V., Envigo (Harlan Laboratories, Inc.), EW Group GmbH, Genus PLC, Neogen Corporation, Vetgen and Topigs Norsvin. The key players are engaged into several collaborations, agreements and merger activities for ensuring swift commercialization of their novel solutions while building their stronghold on the market. High entry barriers also restrict the entry of new players to a considerable extent.

Key Market Movements:

Growing demand for safe, healthy and more nutritious protein sources and milk

High risk of genetic diseases in cattle, horses and poultry

Significant advancement in the field of veterinary genetics in determining disease risk

The challenge of long time and cost consumption through traditional breeding methods

The Global Animal Genetics Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Sample Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Service (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/animal-genetics-market

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the animal genetics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for animal genetics?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the animal genetics market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global animal genetics market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the animal genetics market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com