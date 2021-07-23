Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Expected to Grow at Steady Rate during the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Pharmacy Benefit Management Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global pharmacy benefit management market was valued at US$ 405.4 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global pharmacy benefit management market is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The pharmacy benefit management reduce cost of prescription drugs and increase safety and convenience for consumers, government, unions, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies. PBMs are playing a significant role in the establishment of swift access of pharmaceutical products to patients at a lower rate, acting as the major driver for the growth of the market. Mergers and acquisition in the market are leading to vertical integration driving the market. Partnerships between PBMs and health insurance companies have dramatically changed the dynamics of the market. In 2018, Cigna Corp acquired Express Scripts Holdings at US$ 67 Bn to become the largest pharmacy benefit management company. It was followed by CVS Health acquiring Aetna, Inc. The major reason for alliance with insurance companies includes personalized and affordable healthcare plans for the patients and improved co-ordination with healthcare professionals.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the largest market for pharmacy benefit management market owing to the majority of market players domiciled in the region. Highly organized insurance sector and healthcare policies in the region makes the market most lucrative. Moreover, presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the North America and major dependency of these companies on PBMs for better access in the market will drive the demand for pharmacy benefit management services. Emerging economies will experience fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to developing healthcare infrastructure. The pharmacy benefit management companies have huge opportunities in these market owing to high target population, unorganized price and insurance structure making it highly attractive market to invest. The key players currently engaged in pharmacy benefit management market include CVS Health, Express Scripts Holding Company, Cigna, Anthem, Optumrx, Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., and Rite Aid Corp. among others.

Key Market Movements:

Mergers and acquisition in the market to drive the market during the forecast period

High opportunity in emerging regions owing to high target population and lower competition

The Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Services (2016–2026; US$ Bn) By Demand Determinants (2016–2026; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the pharmacy benefit management market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for pharmacy benefit management?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the pharmacy benefit management market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global pharmacy benefit management market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the pharmacy benefit management market worldwide?

