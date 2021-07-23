Endodontics And Orthodontics Market Expected To Reach US$ 5,077.4 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Endodontics and Orthodontics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global endodontics and orthodontics market was valued at US$ 3,054.2 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 5,077.4 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Endodontics and orthodontics are a prime section of dental treatment planning for management of several dental problems. Oral diseases comprise among the top five most expensive conditions to treat. The role of orthodontics and endodontics in oral disease treatment is being globally realized due to growing awareness among the general population. Increasing prevalence of dental misalignments and missing teeth has also assisted in the growing demand for endodontics treatment. Treatment for oral diseases captures a considerable share of the healthcare expenditure in the developed countries. Several patients are opting for implantation with dentures; for instance 15% of the global population takes dentures for edentulous conditions. Furthermore, the rapidly growing number of dental specialists, increased access to advanced dental care solutions including orthodontic products will trigger the market growth.

The global endodontics and orthodontics market has experiences prominent boost due to the increasing acceptance of orthodontic surgeries and procedures among adults for the treatment of dental misalignment. Higher procedure rate of root canal treatment in teens and adults is also a key factor fueling the market growth.

Endodontics instruments and consumables is the key segment occupying the largest share in the endodontics and orthodontics market. Easier diagnostic procedures are creating lucrative prospects for adoption of endodontic and orthodontic procedures. Among instruments and consumables, the consumables segment due to higher volume uptake is the larger sub-segment in endodontics. This segment will also witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to the competitive prices of dental consumables and improving treatment outcomes of endodontics. Based on the usage areas, dental clinics and laboratories occupy the largest revenue share in the base year 2017 and shall retain its dominance through the forecast period. Greater patient footfall and technological innovation leading to reduced procedure times support the command of this segment.

Dental tourism is becoming a prominent healthcare industry in several countries. For instance Hungary is a prominent hub in Europe, whereas several countries in Asia Pacific are attracting patients from developed countries where dental procedures present a significant share of healthcare expenditure. This has also led to several manufacturers of orthodontic and endodontic products to focus their penetration to such emerging markets. The endodontics and orthodontics industry present a fragmented market, with several reporting of consolidation activities and consistent new product introductions. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Align Technology, Inc., BioMers Pte Ltd., Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation (Ormco), Dentsply Sirona, Diadent Group International, Brasseler USA, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M Company, DENTAURUM Gmbh & Co. KG, Ultradent Products Inc., Henry Schein, Inc. and Patterson Companies, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing incidence of dental ailments and growing awareness about corrective treatments

Increasing inclusion of dental treatments in general health insurance policies to augment the demand for endodontic treatments

Growth in the count of orthodontic practitioners in Asia Pacific

Burgeoning medical tourism industry in some parts of Europe and Asia Pacific to attract patients from developed markets, therefore gathering attention from major market players

The Global Endodontics and Orthodontics Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Usage Area (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the endodontics and orthodontics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for endodontics and orthodontics?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the endodontics and orthodontics market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global endodontics and orthodontics market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the endodontics and orthodontics market worldwide?

