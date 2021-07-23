Electric Boats Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast – 2027

The Global Electric Boats Market was million USD in 2019 and is expected to million USD by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of between 2021 and 2027.

Electric boats use battery power to propel their rotors to achieve movement. The batteries used in electric boats are the same as those in electric vehicles. Electric boats have been popular since their invention in 1839. Demand for electric boats declined significantly after fuel-powered boats were invented. Currently, governments in several countries are focusing on the expansion of battery-based transportation as emissions are considered a major global problem.

Market Segments

By Type

DC Propulsion Boats

AC Propulsion Boats

By Application

Recreational Boats

Underwater Leisure

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Key Players

Akasol

Echo Voyagers

Hyundai

JAMSTEC URASHIMA

Leclanche

Liquid Robotics

V. Klitsa

XALT Energy

Duffy Electric Boat

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Electric Boats industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Electric Boats Market Report

1. What was the Electric Boats Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Electric Boats Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electric Boats Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Electric Boats market.

The market share of the global Electric Boats market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Electric Boats market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Electric Boats market.

