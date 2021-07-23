Yaw Rate Sensor Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Yaw Rate Sensor is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Yaw Rate Sensor is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Global Yaw Rate Sensor Market: Segmentation

Global yaw rate sensors market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industry and regions as mentioned below.

On the basis of product type, global yaw rate sensors market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Piezoelectric Type

Micromechanical (MEMS) Type

On the basis of end-use industries, global yaw rate sensor market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Aerospace

Automotive Passenger Cars (PC) Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)



Key Developments in Yaw Rate Sensor Market

Diversified Technical Systems has invented a product named ARS3 Pro. This ultra-small triaxial angular rate sensor measures a high rate of angular velocity, collects pitches and yaw data in extreme shock and vibration movements. It also measures positions along with RPM virtually in any moving part. Plus this device also meets the requirements of the latest US dynamic performance.

Xsens Technologies product has invented a product named MTi-630. This device is lightweight, cost-effective and easy to integrate. It has a sensor fusion algorithm that delivers data on a drift-free roll, pitch and North referenced yaw. MTi-630 offers seamless integration in two ways; it can either be used as a standalone or can be directly mounted on a PCB.

Global Yaw Rate Sensor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global yaw rate sensor market are mentioned below:

Diversified Technical Systems, Inc.

Epson Europe Electronics GmbH

InnaLabs Ltd

Electrovac Hacht & Huber GmbH

ETLG Inertial Aerosystems

Kuebler Inc.

LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems

MEMSIC, Inc.

SMT ELEKTRONIK GmbH

Texys International

Sparton Navigation and Exploration

Xsens Technologies B.V.

Texys International

