Gallium Nitride RF Semiconductor Device Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2027

The Gallium Nitride RF Semiconductor Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a material that can be used in the production of semiconductor power devices as well as RF components and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). GaN has demonstrated its ability to be a displacement technology for silicon semiconductors in power conversion, RF, and analog applications. GaN RF semiconductor devices can be used in a variety of applications depending on your requirements. RF GaN semiconductor devices play an important role in wireless infrastructure for mobile phones, radio and TV broadcasts, MRI machines, radar, space and satellite communications, as well as military communications.

Market Segments

By Type

2 Inch

4 Inch

6-Inch and Above

By Application

Power Drivers

Supply and Inverter

Radio Frequency

Lighting and Laser

By Device Type

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors

RF Semiconductors

Key Players

Some of the key players include GaN Systems, NXP Semiconductor, Qorvo Inc., Wolfspeed, Inc.(A CREE Company), Broadcom Inc., Efficient Power Conversion, Fujitsu Semiconductor, NTT Advanced Technology, Texas Instruments, among others.

