Automated Parking Management Systems Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 3400 Mn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 14% in terms of revenue during the forecasting period 2021 – 2027.

A fully automated parking management system can mechanically park and retrieve vehicles from parking spaces. The growing demand for safe and convenient parking has significantly increased the demand for this system. The parking system also minimizes the hassle of parking. The market for automated parking monitoring systems is surging in demand due to the growing demand for advanced projects and the growing adoption of fully automated parking systems by construction companies, especially in urban areas. Automated parking systems have resulted in increased capacity, higher efficiency, reduced emissions and improved safety and convenience. Therefore, increasing demand for automated parking systems is expected to propel market growth in the future.

Market Segments

By Type

Semi-automated Parking System

Fully Automated Parking System

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Key Players

Skyline Parking AG

Robotic Parking Systems

Unitronics

Dayang Parking Co. Ltd

Klaus Multiparking Systems

Eito & Global Inc

Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd

Parkmatic TM

FATA Automation

Konnet

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automated Parking Management Systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated Parking Management Systems Market Report

1. What was the Automated Parking Management Systems Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automated Parking Management Systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated Parking Management Systems Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automated Parking Management Systems market.

The market share of the global Automated Parking Management Systems market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automated Parking Management Systems market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automated Parking Management Systems market.

