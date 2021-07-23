Electric Radiators Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

Electric Radiators Market size in 2018 was valued at over USD 500 million and the annual installation is set to surpass 6,000 thousand units by 2027.

Electric radiators are very compact and can be easily mounted in small and narrow rooms. Some radiators use a liquid coolant such as mineral oil to generate heat. The current heats the heating element and subsequently heats the oil inside the radiator. Although there are no risks associated with using oil-based radiators, these electrical appliances are sealed to prevent oil leaks. In addition to this, most radiators are equipped with a safety system that protects the radiator from overheating.

Market Segments

By Type

Fan Heaters

Convection Radiators

Infrared Radiators

Oil-Based Electric Radiators

By Application

Residential Use

Commercial Applications

Industrial & Infrastructure Buildings

Key Players

King Electric

Fischer

Eskimo

Dimplex

Technotherm

Noirot

AIRELEC

Irsap

Haverland

