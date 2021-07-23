Polyester Suture Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast – 2027

The Global Polyester Suture Market size is projected to reach USD million by 2027, from USD million in 2021, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Polyester Suture (UNIBOND) is a non-absorbable braided sterile surgical suture composed of poly(ethylene terephthalate). It is manufactured from high molecular weight, long-chain, linear polyester fibers with repeating aromatic rings as an essential component. Polyester sutures are superior in tensile strength, soft, flexible, and braided, making them an excellent choice for cardiovascular and ophthalmic surgery. Polyester sutures do not break down and retain their tensile strength in vivo indefinitely.

Market Segments

By Type

Dyed

Undyed

By Application

Human Application

Veterinary Application

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Medical

Medtronic

Peters Surgical

Braun

Internacional Farmacéutica

DemeTech

Kono Seisakusho

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Polyester Suture industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Polyester Suture Market Report

1. What was the Polyester Suture Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Polyester Suture Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Polyester Suture Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Polyester Suture market.

The market share of the global Polyester Suture market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Polyester Suture market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Polyester Suture market.

