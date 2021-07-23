Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast – 2027

The Anti-Lock Braking System Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 9% during 2021-2027.

ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is an automotive safety system designed to keep the wheels rotating and prevent the vehicle from slipping. Mechanical anti-lock systems were originally developed for use in aircraft in the late 1920s. This mechanical system witness was used in limited instances of the vehicle at the time, but it was not widely used due to its high reliability and high price tag.

Market Segments

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Sub-System Type

Sensors

Electric Control Unit

Hydraulic Unit

Key Players

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Hyundai Mobis

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GMBH

WABCO

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Anti-Lock Braking System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Anti-Lock Braking System Market Report

1. What was the Anti-Lock Braking System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Anti-Lock Braking System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Anti-Lock Braking System Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Anti-Lock Braking System market.

The market share of the global Anti-Lock Braking System market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Anti-Lock Braking System market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Anti-Lock Braking System market.

