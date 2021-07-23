Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2027

The Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027.

Electric Power Steering (EPS) works with an electric motor to steer the wheels, while hydraulic power steering uses a pump integrated with an oil tank. The use of pumps in hydraulic power steering continuously places a load on the vehicle engine, which affects fuel consumption and vehicle performance. The power steering system provides torque applied to the steering wheel to drive the vehicle.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of the Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-electric-power-steering-eps-market/60348/

Market Segments

By Application

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Electric Motor

Brush motor

Brushless motor

By Components

Steering wheel

Steering column

Sensors

Steering gear

Mechanical rack and pinion

Key Players

Hubei Henglong Auto System Group

Denso Corporation

GKN PLC

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

JTEKT Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market.

The market share of the global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404