Automotive Connector Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Connector Market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The growing demand for luxury vehicles, increasing disposable income and the new technological inventions are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive connectors market. Automotive connectors are electrochemical elements used to connect multiple electrical circuits. They combine electrical terminals to form a complete circuit and ensure effective communication and navigation between the car’s electronics and safety devices. They consist of a jack or socket (female end) and a plug (male end) located under the vehicle hood. Advanced safety and security features such as anti-theft alarms, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, and automatic emergency braking systems are integrated with electrical components using these connectors.

The major restraining factor for the automotive connector market it to meet market durability and reliability standards as the failure in these connectors can lead to disastrous results. Some of the key players being TE Connectivity, Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC), Yazaki Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics, Luxshare Precision, JST Manufacturing, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., AVX Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rosenberger, Hu Lane Associate Inc., Samtec, Lumberg Holding, etc.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Connection Type

Wire to Wire Connection

Wire to Board Connection

Board to Board Connection

By System Type

Sealed Connector System

Unsealed Connector System

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicles

By Application

Body Control and Interiors

Safety and Security

Engine Control and Cooling System

Fuel and Emission Control

Infotainment

Others

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Connector Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Connector Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Connector Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Connector Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Connector industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Connector Market Report

What was the Automotive Connector Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Connector Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Connector Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

