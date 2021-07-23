Automotive Composite Materials Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Composite Materials Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The growing government regulations and mandates on fuel efficiencies, strict government regulations regarding emissions, and the rising demand for fuel efficient vehicles are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive composite materials market. Additionally, the partnering of OEMs with major composite materials manufacturers is another factor fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles along with the stringent regulations on emission rules are further driving the demand for the automotive composite materials market.
Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of large automobile industry, high R&D works, and the strict regulations and norms imposed by the European Union. The high manufacturing and processing costs of composite materials makes it difficult for new market players to launch their products. Therefore, a few key players dominate the global automotive composite materials market. The key players in the global automotive composites market includes Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (Japan), and Hexcel Corporation (US) among others.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Fiber Type
- Glass Fiber
- Carbon Fiber
- Others
By Resin Type
- Thermoset
- Thermoplastic
By Manufacturing Process
- Compression Molding
- Injection Molding
- Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)
- Others
By Application
- Exterior
- Interior
- Powertrain
- Chassis
By Vehicle Type
- Non-electric
- Electric
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Composite Materials Market.
- The market share of the global Automotive Composite Materials Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Composite Materials Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Composite Materials Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive Composite Materials industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive Composite Materials Market Report
- What was the Automotive Composite Materials Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automotive Composite Materials Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Composite Materials Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
