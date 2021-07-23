Automotive Composite Materials Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Composite Materials Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The growing government regulations and mandates on fuel efficiencies, strict government regulations regarding emissions, and the rising demand for fuel efficient vehicles are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive composite materials market. Additionally, the partnering of OEMs with major composite materials manufacturers is another factor fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles along with the stringent regulations on emission rules are further driving the demand for the automotive composite materials market.

Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of large automobile industry, high R&D works, and the strict regulations and norms imposed by the European Union. The high manufacturing and processing costs of composite materials makes it difficult for new market players to launch their products. Therefore, a few key players dominate the global automotive composite materials market. The key players in the global automotive composites market includes Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (Japan), and Hexcel Corporation (US) among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

By Resin Type

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By Manufacturing Process

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

Others

By Application

Exterior

Interior

Powertrain

Chassis

By Vehicle Type

Non-electric

Electric

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

