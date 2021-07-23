Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market size is projected to reach USD 3289.3 million by 2027, from USD 3080.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1% During 2021-2027.

Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength-stranded conductor commonly used in overhead power lines. Concentrically stranded wire with at least one layer of 1350-H19 aluminum wire hard-drawn on a galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded wire depending on the size. Steel core wires are available in ACSR, ACSR/TW, or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is possible by applying grease to the core or by injecting grease into the finished conductor.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/aluminium-conductor-steel-reinforced-cable-market/60366/

Market Segments

By Type

ACSR – Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/AW – Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/TW – Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

By Application

Bare overhead transmission conductor

Primary and secondary distribution conductor

Messenger support

Key Players

Nexans

Southwire

General Cable

Apar Industries

Hengtong

Sumitomo Electric Industries

LS Cable

Tongda Cable

Hanhe Cable

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable Market Report

1. What was the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable market.

The market share of the global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404