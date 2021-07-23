Automotive Data Logger Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Data Logger Market is expected to rise at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The growing penetration of EVs, favorable government initiatives for road safety, and increasing trend towards autonomous technology in the automobile sector are some prominent factors driving the automotive data logger market. Additionally, the rising adoption of the advanced electronic component in the trending and upcoming vehicle architecture is a key factor driving the growth of the automotive data logger market. This is due to the fact that the advanced electronic components facilitate in collecting crucial vehicle data. Furthermore, the ability of data loggers to analyze real-time data is anticipated to offer immense opportunity to the market growth during the forecast period.

An automotive data logger facilitates in holding vehicle data that holds huge potential for OEMs to find new revenue paths and enables them to expand the capabilities of their connected vehicle portfolios by use of real-time analytics, Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) and data marketplaces/monetization. The major players operating in the market include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Danlaw Technologies India Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Madgetech, Inc., NSM Solutions, Robert Bosch GMBH, and so on. These market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to sustain a strong position in the market. These companies have also adopted technological advancement as a strategy to move up the ladder.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Automotive insurance

Fleet management

On-Board Diagnostics (OBD)

By Connection Type

Bluetooth

WIFI

USB

By Channels

Can & Can FD

LIN

Flexray

Ethernet

By End-Users

OEMs

Regulatory Bodies

Service Stations

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Data Logger Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Data Logger Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Data Logger Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Data Logger Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Data Logger industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Data Logger Market Report

What was the Automotive Data Logger Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Data Logger Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Data Logger Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

