Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2027

Electrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel: grain oriented electrical steel and non-grain oriented electrical steel, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched grain oriented electrical steel.

Baowu Group is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 24%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

In 2019, the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market size was US$ 6275.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7120.7 million by the end of 20267, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type, the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is segmented into

Conventional

High magnetic Strength

Domain Refinement

The segment of high magnetic strength holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 60%.

Segment by Application, the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is segmented into

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Report

1. What was the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market.

The market share of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market.

