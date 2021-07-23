Automotive Control Panel Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Control Panel Market is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The technological innovations and advancements in the control panel design are the major factors fueling the growth of the automotive control panel market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising demand for electric vehicles and the government guidelines for the adoption of electric vehicles across the globe is another factor driving the demand for the automotive control panel market. Control panel provides with various comfort and convenience features in cars. The growing demand for an enhanced interior in cars is driving the growth of the market. Another factor fueling the growth of the market is the number of different options in automotive control panels, from expensive to cheap, available for the consumers.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the largest demand for automotive control panels owing to a large number of population, rising per capita income, and increasing demand for automotive vehicles in the region. The automotive control panel market dominated by a few globally established suppliers such as Johnson Controls, Inc. (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Faurecia S.A. (France), and Valeo S.A. (France). These companies have adopted strategies such as new product development, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, to gain traction in the market.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Component
- Rotary Switch
- Roof Control
- Roof Light
- Touchpad
- Smart Roof
- Electric Window
- Locking Function
- Side Mirror
- Door Panel Light
- Driver Monitoring Camera
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commerical Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Control Panel Market.
- The market share of the global Automotive Control Panel Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Control Panel Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Control Panel Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive Control Panel industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive Control Panel Market Report
- What was the Automotive Control Panel Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automotive Control Panel Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Control Panel Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
