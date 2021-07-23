Automotive cockpit electronic Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automotive cockpit electronic market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. In terms of volume and value, head-up displays are expected to be the fastest-growing product sector in the world. This segment’s rise can be linked to rising demand for premium and luxury passenger automobiles, as these vehicles are more likely to have head-up displays. Consumer awareness of safety features is also propelling the market for head-up displays. In terms of value, the infotainment and navigation category is expected to be the largest. OEMs are increasingly using integrated infotainment and navigation systems, which is driving this segment’s growth. The advanced cockpit market is expected to be the largest and fastest expanding.
Consumer desire for improved user experience and convenience features, increase in connected cars, and smartphone integration with automobiles are the main drivers of this industry.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Product
- Head-up Display
- Information Display
- Infotainment & Navigation
- Instrument Cluster
- Telematics
- Others
By Type
- Advanced Cockpit Electronics
- Advanced Instrument Cluster
- Advanced Telematics
- High-End Information Display
- Mid/High-end Infotainment Unit
- Windshield HUD
- Others
- Basic Cockpit Electronics
- Basic Infotainment Unit
- Basic Instrument Cluster
- Combiner HUD
- Entry Level Information Display
- Tethered Telematics
- Others
By End Market
- Economic Passenger Car
- Luxury Passenger Car
- Mid-Priced Passenger Car
By Fuel Type
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Others (Hybrid Vehicles)
- By Level of Autonomous Driving
- Conventional
- Semi-Autonomous
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive cockpit electronic Market.
- The market share of the global Automotive cockpit electronic Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive cockpit electronic Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive cockpit electronic Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive cockpit electronic industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive cockpit electronic Market Report
- What was the Automotive cockpit electronic Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automotive cockpit electronic Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive cockpit electronic Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
