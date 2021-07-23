Automotive cockpit electronic Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automotive cockpit electronic market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. In terms of volume and value, head-up displays are expected to be the fastest-growing product sector in the world. This segment’s rise can be linked to rising demand for premium and luxury passenger automobiles, as these vehicles are more likely to have head-up displays. Consumer awareness of safety features is also propelling the market for head-up displays. In terms of value, the infotainment and navigation category is expected to be the largest. OEMs are increasingly using integrated infotainment and navigation systems, which is driving this segment’s growth. The advanced cockpit market is expected to be the largest and fastest expanding.

Consumer desire for improved user experience and convenience features, increase in connected cars, and smartphone integration with automobiles are the main drivers of this industry.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product

Head-up Display

Information Display

Infotainment & Navigation

Instrument Cluster

Telematics

Others

By Type

Advanced Cockpit Electronics

Advanced Instrument Cluster

Advanced Telematics

High-End Information Display

Mid/High-end Infotainment Unit

Windshield HUD

Others

Basic Cockpit Electronics

Basic Infotainment Unit

Basic Instrument Cluster

Combiner HUD

Entry Level Information Display

Tethered Telematics

Others

By End Market

Economic Passenger Car

Luxury Passenger Car

Mid-Priced Passenger Car

By Fuel Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Others (Hybrid Vehicles)

By Level of Autonomous Driving

Conventional

Semi-Autonomous

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive cockpit electronic Market.

The market share of the global Automotive cockpit electronic Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive cockpit electronic Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive cockpit electronic Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive cockpit electronic industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive cockpit electronic Market Report

What was the Automotive cockpit electronic Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive cockpit electronic Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive cockpit electronic Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

