Military Communications Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Global Military Communications Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 3% during 2021-2027. Military Communication is the information transmission by means of communication tools or other methods for military command. It is the basic means to guarantee the command of the army. Communication system is an important component of military command system. The basic requirements for military communication are: fast, accurate, confidential and uninterrupted. High tech weapons are widely used in modern war.

The Military Communications key players in this market include:

Raytheon

BAE Systems

Thales Group

L3Harris

R&S

Rockwell Collins

Shaanxi Fenghuo Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Guangzhou Haige Communications Group

CETC

Ysinghua Tongfang

Tianjin 712 Communication & Broadcasting Co.,Ltd

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited

By Type

Communication Equipment

Communication System

By Application

Army

Navy

Air Force

