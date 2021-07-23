Insurance Analytics Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

Insurance Analytics market size was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2021 to 2027.

The market is expected to be driven by increasing adoption of advanced analytics and data-driven decision-making technologies in the insurance sector. Increasing adoption of insurance analytics tools and services by SMEs is expected to increase demand for the market over the forecast period. IoT insurance is expected to gain traction as it can lead the market in the future by enabling insurers to offer new services and interact with customers.

Insurance Analytics Market by Deployment

Cloud

• On-premise Insurance Analytics Market by Application

• On-premise Claim Management

• Risk Management

• Process Optimization

• Customer Management & Personalization Insurance Analytics Market by Enterprise Size

• Risk Management • Process Optimization • Customer Management & Personalization Large Enterprise

• SMEs Insurance Analytics Market by End-users

• SMEs Insurance Companies

• Government Agencies

• Third-party Administrators, Brokers, and Consultancies

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Insurance Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Insurance Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Insurance Analytics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Insurance Analytics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Insurance Analytics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Insurance Analytics market.

The market share of the global Insurance Analytics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Insurance Analytics market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Insurance Analytics market.

