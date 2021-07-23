Automotive communication technology Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automotive communication technology market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. In automobiles, the Ethernet protocol allows both Ethernet and IP-based routing. Because automotive Ethernet integrates powerful data transfer, is less costly, and has more flexibility than comparable network technologies, Ethernet-based technologies are important and widely used in a variety of vehicle applications.

The amount of data generated has risen as the overall composition of electrical and semiconductor components has increased, necessitating a quick processing methodology. Hence, the new protocols have such introduced for specialised purposes. FlexRay, for example, is mostly utilised in safety applications, whereas MOST was created particularly for infotainment systems and camera-based ADAS features. The cost of implementation is the next issue for OEMs after creating quick and robust protocols. As a result, automakers are designing and deploying Ethernet for automobiles that have a variable data transition rate. Ethernet is likely to gain traction in the future, just like CAN did previously.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Bus Module

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

FlexRay

Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

Ethernet

By Application

Powertrain

Body Control & Comfort

Infotainment & Communication

Safety & ADAS

By Vehicle Class

Economy

Mid-Size

Luxury

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive communication technology Market.

The market share of the global Automotive communication technology Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive communication technology Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive communication technology Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive communication technology industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive communication technology Market Report

What was the Automotive communication technology Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive communication technology Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive communication technology Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

