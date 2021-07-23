Odour Control Textiles Market Sales Will Globally Expected To Drive Growth Throughout 2028, Fact.MR Report

The 250 page Market research report On Global Odour Control Textiles Market : COVID 19 Impact and Recovery – Analysis, Odour Control Textiles Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges, Growth Forecast 2018 to 2028.

Market Overview

Unpleasant odour in clothing usually develop due to microbial growth, perspiration, air pollution, and other which gave rise to the demand for odour control textiles over the years.

Today, odour control technology is widely adopted in textile industry to prevent unpleasant odour across wide range of products including running shorts, athletic shoes, and yoga pants without affecting the natural properties of the fabric.

With increasing indulgence in physical activities and consumer spending on sportswear and workout clothing, odour control textiles market is expected to gain high traction in the coming years. Emerging trends of athleisure among youth demographic is also likely to augur well with the growth of odour control textiles market.

Global Odour Control Textiles: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as –

Apparels and Footwear

Sports Apparels

Uniforms

Intimates

Socks and Gloves

Footwear

Others

Home and Medical Textiles

Towels

Bed Linen

Table Wear

Curtains

Accessories and Others

Carpets and Floor Covering

Others

On the basis of end use, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as–

Industrial Medical and Healthcare Industry Sports and Fitness Industry Others

Commercial

Residential

On the basis of application, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as –

Microfibers Technology

Nanotechnology

Microencapsulation

Antimicrobial

Water Repellent

Ultraviolet Protection Technology

Global Odour Control Textiles Market: Key Players Players operating the global odour control textiles market include, THOMPSON TEE, HeiQ Materials AG, Sciessent LLC, Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, SANITIZED AG, Polygiene AB, ODEGON, Microban International, Ltd, Life Material Technologies Limited, Kleen Fabrics, Noble Biomaterials, Agiene, LLC, ARCHROMA, Crypton LLC, among others

Key Developments in Odour Control Textiles Market In March 2018, Sanitized AG, which is a swiss based manufacturer of antimicrobial solutions for odour control textiles developed wash resistance solution, Odoractiv 10 for functional polyster textiles thus, expanding its product portfolio of odour control textiles olutions. In May 2017, Sinterama S.p.A which is an Italian manufacturer of colored polyester threads and yarns partnered with Polygiene which is an odour control technology company to develop 100% recycled, antibacterial fiber imbued with odour control technology.

Research Coverage

In terms of insights, this Odour Control Textiles Market Trends research report focuses on various levels of analyses—Odour Control Textiles Market competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the Odour Control Textiles Industry, high-growth regions, countries, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Odour Control Textiles market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Odour Control Textiles market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

