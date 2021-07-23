Increasing Number Of Health Clubs Is Expected To Contribute In Demand Of Medicine Ball Market

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider), analyzing how Medicine balls Market sales will grow During 2018 to 2028

Global Medicine Balls Market: Overview

Like several other workout and sporting accessories, medicine balls have successfully found their place on the retail shelf spaces and digital online market. Medicine balls are fitness equipment, which is a good workout option for all age group across the globe.

Medicine balls or exercise balls are most often used in physiotherapy to improve the injury or for revalidation purposes as a training device.

With the emerging innovative trends in the health and fitness industry, medicine balls are quickly finding their place in the global market.

In the market, medicine balls are available in different sizes and weights for a different type of workouts. While some medicine balls are specially designed to add bounce, others are more firm for easy exercising.

Global Medicine Balls Market: Segmentation

Global medicine balls market segmentation on the basis of product type:

Leather medicine balls

Soft gel medicine balls

Sand filled medicine balls

Other Product Types

Global medicine balls market segmentation on the basis of the weight of the ball:

0 – 5 lbs

6 – 10 lbs

11 – 20 lbs

21 – 40 lbs

41 – 60 lbs

Global medicine balls market segmentation on the basis of end-user application:

Gymnasium

Hospitals

Home use

Global medicine balls market segmentation on the basis of sales channel:

Online retail or e-commerce

Sporting goods retail

Supermarkets or departmental stores

Global medicine balls market segmentation on the basis of region type:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

