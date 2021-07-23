Cloud Monitoring Market Size Analysis 2021, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2027

Cloud monitoring is the process of monitoring, reviewing, and managing operational processes and workflows within a cloud-based IT infrastructure. With IT monitoring, your cloud infrastructure or platform is performing efficiently. In addition to cloud monitoring and cloud infrastructure/solution/service guarantees, cloud monitoring data helps you evaluate the performance of your entire infrastructure at an optimal level. Attributes such as response rate reports and server uptime can help you evaluate your customer/user experience.

Cloud Monitoring market size was 810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2880 million US$ by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 17% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

CA Technologies

Solarwinds

Dynatrace

Idera

Sevone

Cloudyn

Zenoss

Datadog

Kaseya

Logicmonitor

Opsview

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

FaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

