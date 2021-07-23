Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

C-RAN (Cloud-RAN), sometimes referred to as Centralized-RAN, is a proposed architecture for future cellular networks. It was first introduced by China Mobile Research Institute in April 2010 in Beijing, China, 9 years after it was disclosed in patent applications filed by U.S. companies. Simply speaking, C-RAN is a centralized, cloud computing-based architecture for radio access networks that supports 2G, 3G, 4G and future wireless communication standards. Its name comes from the four ‘C’s in the main characteristics of C-RAN system, “Clean, Centralized processing, Collaborative radio, and a real-time Cloud Radio Access Network”.

Targeted outdoor urban areas mainly comprise urban locations, which have large numbers of users. Such locations include crowded streets, traffic signals, and areas with a large number of residential or commercial buildings. In order to enhance the existing infrastructure (transforming from Long Term Evolution (LTE) to 5G) by reducing the CAPEX, the deployment of the centralization technology is a major step taken by telecom operators.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Centralization

Virtualization

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Hardware

Services

The Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) key manufacturers in this market include:

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems

Samsung Co Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Altiostar

Ericsson AB

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies.

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

Mavenir Systems

Asocs Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market.

The market share of the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market.

