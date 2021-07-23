Global Resealable Films Market to Expand 1.5X Through 2030

The global resealable films market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.8 Bn at the end of 2020, and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 7.4 Bn by the year 2030. Presently, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the resealable films market is experiencing significant setbacks, as demand is directly linked to the growth of end-use industries. However, demand for resealable films is gaining from applications such as meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, and fresh produce packaging. These films provide better protection against microorganisms, and thus, fulfil consumer demand for fresh, healthy, and convenient food products.

Moreover, changing lifestyles in emerging economies have resulted in a shift in preference for on-the-go consumption, mainly due to time constraints. New advancements in resealable films have led to the introduction of improved retort pouch designs for convenience food products. This is resulting in ascending demand for resealable films. Furthermore, several characteristics such as convenience, ease of use, and efficacy are anticipated to drive sales in the resealable films market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Resealable Films Market Study

The global resealable films market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 2.5 Bn, and anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

By material, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) films are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 33% of the total market value by the end of forecast period.

By layer, multilayer resealable films are projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.2%, and be valued 1.9X than monolayer films by the end of 2020.

North America is projected to hold maximum share in the global resealable market, and is expected to grow 1.6X than South Asia & Oceania by the end of the forecast period.

By application, fresh produce packaging is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2030.

Key Segments of Resealable Films Market

Fact.MR’s study on the resealable films market offers information divided into five key segments — material, thickness, layers, use case, application, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Material Polypropylene

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide

PET APET RPET CPET

Others Thickness 12 – 18 MU

18 – 23 MU

23 – 36 MU

> 36 MU Layer Monolayer

Multilayer

3 Layer

5 Layer

7 Layer

Others Use Case Cups

Trays

Cans

Bottles

Jars Application Meat, Poultry Seafood Packaging

Dairy Product Packaging

Fresh Produce Packaging

Bakery & Confectionery Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal Care and Cosmetic Packaging

Others

Product Launches to Enhance Market Resiliency

Key players in the resealable films market are Amcor PLC., Uflex Limited, Sonoco Products Co., Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Winpak Ltd., Terphane, Coveris Taghleef Ind., Alto Packaging, Borealis AG, and Bemis Company, Inc., and others. Prominent market players are launching new products to increase their customer base in the global market.

