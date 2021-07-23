Global Vaccine Management Solution Market to Race Ahead at 17% CAGR Through 2030

The global vaccine management solution market was valued at over US$ 140 million in 2019, and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 590 million by 2030. The spread of COVID-19 has brought about a rise in demand for vaccine management solutions. The pandemic has led to additional gain of US$ 5 million in 2020, and the same is expected to follow in 2021. However, as the years go by, when most buyers had purchased these vaccine management solutions, companies in this space will gain revenue only through license renewal, and this is when market growth won’t be as high as it is now.

Key Takeaways from Vaccine Management Solution Market Study

North America is dominating the global vaccine management solution market with a share of around 35% in 2019, primary reason being, well-established ICT (information, communication & technology) companies in the region.

The vaccine management solution market in excepted to experience the highest CAGR in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This is because active international organizations support a complete global vaccine action plan.

The global market is projected to surge at an impressive CAGR of over 17% through 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the main factors causing an increase in demand for vaccine management solutions, globally. Focus of governments on improving digital infrastructure is another reason assisting the growth of the vaccine management solution market.

Vaccine Management Solution Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the vaccine management solution market with detailed segmentation on the basis of component, model, subscription, end use, and region.

Component

Solutions Inventory Management Program Management Clinical V. Management Data Management Public Engagement Organizational Support

Services Managed Services Professional Services



Model

Platform Solutions

One Point Solutions

Subscription

New Subscribers

Renew Subscribers

End Use

Public

Private

Product Launches to Enhance Market Resiliency

Key players operating in the vaccine management solution market space are Deloitte, Infosys, Accenture, Salesforce, Conduent, UL, Omnisys, and PreCheck.

