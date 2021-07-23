Avalanche Photodiodes to Hold 2/3rd of Global Photodiode Market Share through 2031

Photodiodes are optoelectronic devices that are diverse in type & usage and can be adopted for use in almost any electronic device. Photodiodes can be used with infrared light sources such as LED, neon, fluorescent and laser light. Photodiodes are also cheaper as compared to most light detection diodes.

One of the drivers for the photodiode market is their increasing usage by the consumer electronics industry, which is accelerating the growth of the photodiode market. In addition, the increasing usage of photodiodes in other industries is boosting the demand for photodiodes. Other factors boosting the photodiode market include the features of photodiodes, which include better frequency response ration, linearity, low noise, can be used as variable resistance devices and very fast operating speed. Another advantage of photodiodes is that they have high sensitivity to light, which makes them highly efficient for focused light-based applications.However, the market is likely to be restrained by certain technical disadvantages associated with photodiodes, which include specifications such as small active area, rapid increase in dark current that depends upon temperature, the need for amplification at low illumination levels, temperature dependency & poor temperature stability and the possibility of the current being too small & hence insufficient for driving circuits owing to which amplification of photodiode-based circuits is necessary.

Photodiode Market: Segmentation

The photodiode market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, mode, application and region.

On the basis of type, the photodiode market can be segmented into:

PN Photodiode

PIN Photodiode

Avalanche Photodiode

Schottky Photodiode

On the basis of material, the photodiode market can be segmented into:

Silicon

Germanium

Indium Gallium Arsenide

Lead(II) Sulfide

Photodiode Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global photodiode market identified across the value chain include Everlight, OSRAM, ROHM, Hamamatsu, Kodenshi, TTE(OPTEK), First Sensor AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lite-On Technology, Inc., ON Semiconductor, GCS and Kyosemi Corporation.

