Avalanche Photodiodes to Hold 2/3rd of Global Photodiode Market Share through 2031

Photodiodes are optoelectronic devices that are diverse in type & usage and can be adopted for use in almost any electronic device. Photodiodes can be used with infrared light sources such as LED, neon, fluorescent and laser light. Photodiodes are also cheaper as compared to most light detection diodes.
Photodiode Market: Drivers and Challenges
Photodiode Market: Segmentation
The photodiode market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, mode, application and region.
On the basis of type, the photodiode market can be segmented into:
- PN Photodiode
- PIN Photodiode
- Avalanche Photodiode
- Schottky Photodiode
On the basis of material, the photodiode market can be segmented into:
- Silicon
- Germanium
- Indium Gallium Arsenide
- Lead(II) Sulfide
Photodiode Market: Key Players
Examples of some of the market participants in the global photodiode market identified across the value chain include Everlight, OSRAM, ROHM, Hamamatsu, Kodenshi, TTE(OPTEK), First Sensor AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lite-On Technology, Inc., ON Semiconductor, GCS and Kyosemi Corporation.
