How is Growing Adoption of Wi-Fi- & Bluetooth-enabled Devices Spurring Growth of Loudspeaker Market

Award winning market research company Fact.MR has recently published a report on the global loudspeaker market. As per its analysis, the market is expected to yield credible gains through 2021 and beyond, largely underpinned by an increasing tilt towards investments in advanced acoustic systems across residential and commercial settings. An impressive growth rate has been projected throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5682&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

Over the years, the market has made massive gains, as deepening digital literacy has enabled greater access to laptops, tablets, and smart television sets. This is inclining demand for outdoor entertainment setting-like experiences within the home environment. For instance, popular estimates suggest that, the smart speaker systems market across India reached nearly US$ 64 million in 2020. Similarly, bright prospects are on the cards for the U.S., German, and U.K. markets.

With future entertainment trends making a paradigm shift as people prefer to organize events and performances across residential settings amid heightened convenience and cautiousness levels, prominent loudspeaker manufacturers are making significant strides to ensure the availability of the most sophisticated and state-of-the-art product offerings

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By speaker type, preference for soundbars to remain high, attributed to portability benefits

Home entertainment to account for bulk of all loudspeaker sales, fueled by surging income levels

Growing popularity of smart speakers to bolster U.S. loudspeaker market revenue

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5682&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

The U.K. experiencing high sales amid increasing deployment of emergency vehicle fleets

Swelling music industry to heighten loudspeaker sales across Germany

High demand across the automotive segment to enhance loudspeaker sales in India

Key Market Segments Covered

Speaker Type Satellite Speakers Subwoofers Wall-mounted Speakers Outdoor Speakers Soundbars Multimedia Speakers Others



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5682?utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

Application Communication Automotive Home Entertainment Other



Competitive Landscape

Key loudspeaker manufacturers are engaging in active collaborations with prominent acoustic technology companies to develop highly sophisticated product portfolios. Furthermore, emerging economies across Asia Pacific are emerging as potential hotspots for key loudspeaker manufacturers, attributed to an increase in living standards, which is heightening expenditure on luxury goods.

Players such as Bose Corporation are already in the limelight, offering the Home Speaker 500, packed with two custom drivers placed in opposite directions to provide a wide output range. It also offers the Soundbar 700, comprising the company’s proprietary ADAPTiQ technology, allowing them to adapt to surroundings and HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) for compatibility with future technology.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/10/1928118/0/en/East-Asia-to-Account-for-Nearly-Half-the-Global-Sales-in-the-Shaped-Liquid-Cartons-Market-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com