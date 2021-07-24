Sci-Fi author Christopher Laird’s short story “The True Meaning Of Christmas: From The Perspective Of An Alien hits the big stage this Christmas

During the Christmas season, it usually brings a lot of people happiness and joy. We have images of Santa Claus, going shopping, Christmas trees and spending time with family. We also have thoughts of snow, candy canes, caroling and colorful decorations everywhere we go. People are even in a better mood than they are usually during other times of the year. However, this Christmas will be different this year. Sure, there will be all of the regular Christmas stuff we are all used to, but now we have aliens added to the mix. Science fiction author Christopher Laird sheds more light on this in his stage play, “The True Meaning Of Christmas: From The Perspective Of An Alien.”

Christopher Laird has written three books. His debut novel “ORIGINS” was a best seller and has become a cult classic. He followed it with the sequels Eternity’s Past: The Reign Of Xona and his latest one ORIGINS 3: The Children Of Mykia. The True Meaning Of Christmas: From The Perspective Of An Alien, is a short story written by Laird back in 2019. The short story has been now adapted into a stage play and is expected to be a hit. Christopher Laird is being regarded as a brilliant story teller that can make science fiction relatable to all people and as a result, can open up the genre to readers that may have never given science fiction novels a look.

The play is about Monty Herrshoff, a wealthy architect who has a girlfriend that is an alien and lives in space—and lives 800 years in the future named Xona Bari. Xona is from an alien race called Mykians and has ruled the universe on two separate occasions. During the summer of 1941, Xona visited Earth to recover an alien container that held a particle. The particle would give anyone who touched it the powers of God. This alien container was being held at a secret German base in Antartica. Unfortunately, Xona was able to get the particle where she destroyed the universe, redesigned it and ruled it. She eventually was defeated and sent back to her time period. During her time in 1941, Xona and her human boyfriend Monty had changed history. Xona has come back to 1941 to tell him what they have changed. She returns during Christmas time and is wondering what the human holiday is all about. Monty attempts to explain it to her, but he soon realizes he does not know what it means as well. Watch this comedy as Monty and Xona learn what Christmas is all about and how they deal with their life changing news. The True Meaning Of Christmas: From The Perspective Of An Alien is set to hit the stage via pay per view on Airmeet December 11th 2021. Tickets can be purchased at www.analienchristmas.com.

The play stars recording artist Isis Damil as Xona Bari and Nathan R as Monty Herrshoff. The play also stars David Symonds, Mia Frey, Rahim Shahid, Glenn Szeman, Vinny Multhaupt, William Estes, Corey Reiter, Mariah Patterson, and Jeremy Francois.