IPM Pheromone Products Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast – 2027

IPM Pheromone Products Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR 8% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

Insect pheromones are chemicals that insects use to communicate with other members of the same insect species. Structurally, these chemicals are often similar to those used in perfumes and fragrances. Insect pheromones are a subset of a broader category called semiochemicals. Symbolic chemicals are message messengers produced by plants, animals, or their synthetic analogues, which elicit a behavioral response in individuals of the same or different species.

Prominent players in the global IPM pheromone products market include Bio Controle (Brazil), Novagrica (Greece), International Pheromone Systems Ltd. (IPS) (Wirral), Agbio, Inc. (US), LaboratorioAgrochem, and S.L. (Spain).

Global IPM Pheromone Products Market, by Product Type

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Global IPM Pheromone Products Market, by Crop Type

Food Crops

Cash Crops

Plantation Crops

Horticulture Crops

