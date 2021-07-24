Communications Platform-as-a-Service Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Communications Platform-as-a-Service market was valued at USD 4.54 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 26.03 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period (2021 – 2027)

A CPaaS or communications platform as a service is a cloud-based platform that embeds voice, video, chat and messaging applications within an organization’s business applications. CPaaS acts as a middleware product for businesses (vendors) to build and deploy real-time communication software. This means that agents can communicate in a contact center context within a CRM application or contact center software platform.

Major Players

Twilio Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp

MessageBird BV

Plivo Inc.

Snich AB

By End-User Vertical

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Other End-User Verticals

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Communications Platform-as-a-Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Communications Platform-as-a-Service Market Report

1. What was the Communications Platform-as-a-Service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Communications Platform-as-a-Service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Communications Platform-as-a-Service Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Communications Platform-as-a-Service market.

The market share of the global Communications Platform-as-a-Service market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Communications Platform-as-a-Service market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Communications Platform-as-a-Service market.

