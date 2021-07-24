Global Metal Casting Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Global Metal Casting Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5.3% during 2021-2027. Metal casting is one of the preferred manufacturing processes and involves pouring molten metal into a mold or sand mold to create a specific shape. It helps to produce complex and large parts for a variety of industrial applications. Strict regulations regarding vehicle pollution and energy efficiency requirements are triggering the expansion of the metal foundry industry. Regulations have forced automakers to switch to lightweight vehicles to improve fuel economy.
The Metal Casting Market key players in this market include:
- Precision Castparts
- Hitachi Metals
- Xinxing Ductile Iron
- Amsted Rail
- Weichai
- Ryobi
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
- Dicastal
- Nemak
- Alcoa
- Hongtu Technology
- Kobe Steel
By Type
- Gray Iron Castings
- Ductile Iron Castings
- Steel Casting
- Aluminum Casting
- Other
By Application
- Automotive Industry
- Aviation Industry
- Heavy Machinery
- Energy Industry
- Other
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global metal casting industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Metal Casting Market Report
- What was the Metal Casting Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Metal Casting Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Metal Casting Market was the market leader in 2021?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Metal Casting Market.
- The market share of the global Metal Casting Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Metal Casting Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Metal Casting Market.
