Global Plasma Fractionation Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 33,386.6 Mn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Plasma Fractionation Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global plasma fractionation market was valued at US$ 18,099.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 33,386.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to the statistics provided by National Institute of Health (NIH), the global prevalence rate of autoimmune disease is 12.5%. Lack of effective treatment regimen has resulted in increased morbidity associated with autoimmune diseases. Plasma fractionation process isolated useful biotherapeutic agents such as human serum albumin, immunoglobulin, clotting factors etc. The limitations associated with plasma fractionation market are the high cost associated with the purification and isolation of plasma derived proteins and increasing popularity of recombinant proteins and biosimilars for the treatment of autoimmune disorders and chronic syndromes.

Immunoglobulin is reigning the product segment for plasma fractionation market. Rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and technological advancement in obtaining purified immunoglobulin form human blood plasma drive the immunoglobulin market growth. Albumin has tremendous importance in the drug biotransformation process. It has wide application as a drug formulating agent, surgical sealant, vaccine ingredient and medical device coating.

Neurology is dominating the application segment for plasma fractionation market. As per the research citing provided by World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 450 million people are reported to be suffering with mental illness annually. Purified antibodies have been reported to alter the protein cluster misfolding in diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Immunology has gained importance in the last decade owing to the significant increase in the number of immunocompromised patients and growing popularity of immunoglobulin as a therapeutic agent.

North America is the largest regional segment for plasma fractionation market. It currently holds 38% share primarily due to rising prevalence of chronic disease and existence of impressive healthcare segment. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence rate of chronic disease among Americans is 16.7%. Europe is the second largest market with 25% share on account of supportive reimbursement scenario for plasma fractionated products and domicile of leading biopharmaceuticals such as Grifols, S.A., Shire, Plc., Sanquin and Biotest AG. Asia Pacific represents 17% market share, and will be registering outstanding growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in per capita income and increasing healthcare expenditure to counteract morbidity associated with chronic and autoimmune diseases.

Biopharmaceuticals actively engaged in providing plasma fractionation products are Baxter International, Inc., Biotest AG., CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Green Cross Corporation, Japan Blood Products Organization, Kedrion Biopharma, Inc., Octapharma AG., Sanquin and Shire, Plc.

Key Market Movements:

Significant rise in the prevalence rate of chronic disease worldwide

Technological advancement in the protein purification technique to obtain proteins from human blood plasma

Supportive regulatory environment provided by healthcare agencies for plasma fractionated products globally

