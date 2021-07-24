Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Is Set To Grow At A CAGR of 8.1%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global medical image analysis software market will be showcasing linear growth from US$ 2,318.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 4,642.1 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Healthcare agencies worldwide has laid emphasis in accurate preliminary diagnosis of chronic ailments in order to determine treatment regimen as per the disease manifestation. Availability of multimodality imaging platforms with inherent features such as high resolution imaging, quick analysis and easy access to healthcare professionals reduce the high cost burden associated with chronic disorders. Dearth of skilled workforce to operate sophisticated software solutions related to medical imaging acts as a hurdle in medical image analysis software market growth.

Integrated software solutions are dominating the type segment for medical image analysis software market. Provision for single point access and capability to obtain streamline clinical workflow leads to the increasing demand for integrated software solutions. Standalone software solutions are popular owing to low maintenance cost and its rising popularity among multispecialty clinics and hospitals worldwide.

Radiographic imaging techniques are holding the largest market in modality type for medical image analysis software market. Cost effective diagnostic procedures and rapid advancement in clinical radiology together drive the radiographic imaging market. Ultrasound imaging techniques will be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to inherent features such as rapid analysis, high accuracy and safe diagnosis.

Orthopedics are reigning the application segment for medical image analysis software market. Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and burgeoning requirement of accurate diagnosis of soft tissue damage drive the orthopedic applications market growth. Cardiology and oncology together will garner impressive growth during the forecast period primarily due to increasing demand for computer aided minimally invasive surgical procedures pertaining to cancerous tumor or atherosclerotic plaques.

North America is presently holding 32% market share and is the clear leader in medical image analysis software market. The major factors responsible for its overwhelming growth are increasing healthcare expenditure and soaring adoption of latest technology pertaining to medical imaging. Europe with a share of 29% stands second in the regional segment on account of stringent actions imposed by European Medical Agency (EMA), related to preliminary diagnoses of chronic ailments. Asia Pacific represents 20% market share owing to increasing medical tourism and strategic collaboration between western giants and local emerging players specializing in medical imaging.

IT healthcare companies actively engaged in the production of medical image analysis software market are Aquilab GmbH, Agfa-Gevaert Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, MIM Software, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

Rising number of chronic disorders worldwide resulting in increasing preliminary diagnostic procedures performed

Increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies

Significant rise in the number of hospitals and multispecialty clinics opting for integrated and standalone software solutions pertaining to medical image analysis

The Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Modality (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Key questions answered in this report

