Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market Is Set To Grow At A CAGR of 4.2%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global offsite medical case management market will be exhibiting steady growth from US$ 4,076.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,903.6 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

IT-healthcare companies are working in collaboration with hospitals and physicians to streamline the administrative aspects such as managing appointments, medical records, financial reporting and claims processing. It helps in reducing healthcare cost burden and save time for both patients and physicians.

Telephonic services are leading the services type segment for offsite medical case management market. Increasing popularity of nurse care managers and capability of early and rapid medical interventions together drive the telephonic services market growth. Web based services are gathering immense traction on account of launch of user friendly applications specializing in offsite medical case management and participation of numerous IT healthcare service providers.

Chronic pain case management are dominating the case type segment for offsite medical case management market. The chief attributes responsible for its exemplary market growth are increasing number of patients suffering with narcotic withdrawal symptoms and significant rise in the number of cancer patients. Catastrophic case management will exhibit impressive growth owing to significant rise in the occurrence of natural calamities such as floods, landslides, hurricanes causing mayhem to human life and property.

Long term care centers are reigning the end user segment for offsite medical case management market. Compatible ambience and availability of fully serviced living environment drive the long term care centers market growth. Specialty clinics are garnering immense attention in the last decade on account of its low maintenance cost financial support from government and non-governmental healthcare agencies to treat patient suffering with chronic ailments.

In the present scenario North America is holding the largest regional market with a share of 35%. The influencing parameters associated with its market growth are increasing healthcare expenditure and rampant technological advancement in the IT-healthcare segment. Domicile of companies providing offsite medical case management services such as GENEX Solutions., Optum, Inc., NaphCare, Inc. further propel the market growth in North America region. Europe is the second largest market with 30% share on account of significant rise in the number of surgeries performed and affordable reimbursement scenario for treatment of chronic ailments. Asia Pacific with a share of 18% is set to register magnificent growth owing to numerous market participants providing outsourcing web based and telephonic off site medical case management services and rising medical tourism.

Companies actively engaged in providing healthcare services pertaining to offsite medical case management are Axiom Medical Consulting LLC., Managed Medical Review Organization, Inc., GENEX Services, LLC., EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Europ Assistance, Healthcare Solutions, NaphCare, Inc. and Optum, Inc., Medical Case Management Group and EK Health Services, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing number of hospitals and specialty clinics worldwide

Rise in per capita income and increasing medical tourism in developing economies

Numerous market participants providing outsourcing web based and telephonic medical case management services

The Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Service Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Case Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End Use (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

