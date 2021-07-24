Global Wireless Display Market to Grow at 11.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Wireless Display Market (By Offerings (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Google Cast, WiDi, Wireless HD, Miracast, Airplay, and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”, the global wireless display market is expected to witness a growth of 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Product Insights:

The global wireless display market was valued at US$ 2.96 Bn in 2017 and is projected to witness a significant growth, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Wireless displays are helpful in projecting the web content, pictures, videos, music, movies, etc. from any handheld device onto a projection screen or television. It aids enhanced content viewing over a peer-to-peer (P2P) media transmission to larger display gadget without using any wired medium. Massive adoption of smart devices including smartphones, smart television, laptops and computers coupled with steep increase in the evolution of display technologies are some of the major factors driving the growth of global wireless display market worldwide. Growing digitization is another important factor augmenting the market growth. Moreover, rising popularity of on-demand digital multimedia content coupled with affordability of mobility solutions and wireless connectivity is likely to boost the growth of wireless display market throughout the forecast period from 2016 to 2026.

The global wireless display market, based on offerings was dominated by the hardware segment in 2017. Hardware is the primary component of the wireless display set-up as it helps facilitating an effective content transfer. Availability of numerous connecting devices including dongles, adapters and other additional devices at minimal cost has been contributing to the growth of this segment. Further, based on geography, the overall wireless display market was led by North America in 2017. The growth of this region is mainly credited to the technological advancements and increased adoption of display technologies across the commercial and residential applications.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the wireless display market include Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Roku, Inc., Netgear Inc., Cavium Inc., Actiontec Electronics, Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Lattice Semiconductors, and MediaTek Inc. among others. The wireless display providers are adopting a number of strategies to thrive in the competitive environment. The market players are continuously making significant investments in the product innovations to aid the sale of their products and are also expanding in the market to withstand their competition and sustain their position. Partnerships and new product development remain the most significant strategies that are been adopted by the key players to obtain superiority over others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/wireless-display-market

The Global Wireless Display Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Offerings Segment (2016-2026; US$ Bn) By Technology Segment (2016-2026; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2016 – 2026; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2016-2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the wireless display market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for wireless display?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the wireless display market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global wireless display market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the wireless display market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com