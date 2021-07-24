Global Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,201.2 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global preterm birth and PROM testing market is expected to reach from US$ 996.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,201.2 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Gynecologist worldwide have come to a common consensus that pregnancy above the age of 35 years has led to an increasing risk for preterm birth and premature rupture of membranes (PROM). It causes high blood pressure and reduced blood flow to the placenta. The risk is high for both mother and unborn child often resulting in neonatal deaths. In April 2018, Qiagen N.V. in collaboration with Parsagen Diagnostics, Inc., got approval for PartaSure. It is considered as a breakthrough option which is cost effective and highly efficacious option over other diagnostic kits for PROM testing in symptomatic patients.

In the present scenario pelvic examination is reigning the preterm birth and PROM testing market. Physicians diagnose preliminary symptoms such as vaginal discharge, vaginal bleeding and pelvic pressure in order to confirm premature birth complications. Biomarkers are being developed as an important diagnostic kit for PROM testing owing to its inherent features such as excellent diagnostic accuracy and improved sensitivity in comparison to conventional testing methods.

North America currently holds 36% market share in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market. Rising incidence of pregnancy complications associated with preterm births and increasing maternal health awareness together drive the market growth in North America region. Domicile of major players such as CooperSurgical, Inc., Qiagen, Inc., Hologic, Inc., etc. further bolster the market growth in North America region. Europe market is currently representing 28% share owing to the stringent norms sanctioned by European Medical Agency (EMA) related to premature births and establishment of well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific currently holds 15% share and is set to register promising growth in the near future on account of increasing complication associated with preterm labor and proactive government initiatives to provide optimum maternal care.

Biopharmaceutical companies specializing in manufacturing preterm birth and PROM testing kits are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Biosynex, Clinical Innovations, LLC, CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic, Inc., IQ Products, Medixbiochemica, NX Prenatal, Inc., Qiagen N.V. and Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing pregnancy complication associated with preterm birth and PROM worldwide

Technological advancement of biomarkers as a diagnostic kit for diagnosing PROM complications

Supportive regulatory environment provided by healthcare agencies throughout the globe for PROM testing kit

Browse the full report Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/preterm-birth-and-prom-testing-market

The Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Test Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the preterm birth and prom testing market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for preterm birth and prom testing?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the preterm birth and prom testing market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global preterm birth and prom testing market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the preterm birth and prom testing market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com