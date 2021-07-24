Global Intravitreal Injectables Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.8%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Intravitreal Injectables Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global Intravitreal injectables market is keen to register stable growth at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Intravitreal injection are useful in delivering targeted drugs in the vitreous chamber near the retina to ensure maximum drug efficacy and minimal systemic toxicity. Patient usually experiences pressure and no pain after injection. Few potential adverse events have been reported with intraocular injections such as intraocular inflammation, retinal detachment, hypotony etc. which acts as a potential limiting factor to the intravitreal injectables market growth.

Macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy are diseases manifested in adult population usually after 40 years of age. The risk factors that trigger the pathophysiology of AMD and DR are old age, obesity, diabetes, smoking and genetic. If left untreated they might result in temporary to permanent vision loss depending upon the severity of the clinical manifestations. Bacterial eye infections such as endophthalmitis and retinitis will be showcasing rampant growth in the developing nations on account of rising air and water pollution and increasing incidences of eye trauma.

Since its inception in 2006 anti-VEGF drugs such as Avastin and Lucentis has gained huge popularity among ophthalmologist worldwide and is currently the first line treatment for treating eye disorders such as neovascular age related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). It performs anti-angiogenic activity thereby preventing the leakage of blood vessels growing under the retina. Corticosteroids are popular as an adjuvant therapy to treat inflammation associated with bacterial eye infection and is prescribed along with antibiotics and antifungal drugs for the treatment of endophthalmitis and retinitis.

North America is currently representing 37% share and is the leading regional segment for intravitreal injectables market. The crucial factors adding to its positive market growth are rising incidence of age related macular degeneration in population aged 40 years and above and affordable reimbursement scenario for intravitreal injectables. Europe holds 26% market share on account of increasing number of patients diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy and supportive regulatory environment created for the adoption of intravitreal injectables for treating ophthalmic disorders. Asia Pacific with a market share of 20% is looking forward to create a huge impact in the near future owing to rising prevalence of bacterial eye infections such as endophthalmitis and retinitis and presence of subsidiaries of leading pharmaceutical giants such as Allergan, Inc., Novartis AG and Genetech, Inc. etc.

Pharmaceutical giants competing to maintain stronghold in Intravitreal Injectables market are Allergan, Inc., Genetech, Inc., Alimera Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eyetech, Inc., F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ThromboGenics, Inc. and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising incidence of ophthalmic complications causing partial or complete vision loss

Excellent pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic drug profile of anti-VEGF as an Intravitreal injectable to treat AMD, DR and ocular vein occlusions

Affordable reimbursement scenario for intravitreal injectables in developed and developing nations

The Global Intravitreal Injectables Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Channel (2019–2027; US$ Mn) By Vehicle (2019–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2019–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

