Global Bronchitis Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 4,606.3 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Bronchitis Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global Bronchitis Treatment market was valued at USD 3,345.8 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 4,606.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Bronchitis is one of the most common respiratory diseases observed in developed as well as developing countries. Chronic bronchitis is life-threatening most of the times and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded that 8.6 million people were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis in year 2016 in the U.S with 0.2% of mortality. However, as the U.S is more developed country mortality rate is low but in developing and under developed countries the mortality rate is in range of 3% – 4%. Bronchitis is triggered due to several factors common cold & flu, and other bacterial infections which leads to airway obstruction due to inflammation of bronchial walls. A patient suffering with acute bronchitis takes 1 to 2 weeks to recover while in case of chronic bronchitis it takes 2 to 3 months. However, overall drug pipeline of bronchitis treatment is strong as there are several combination therapies present that provide target-specific performance.

In 2017, bronchodilators was identified as the largest growing segment in bronchitis treatment market due to key factors such as rising prevalence related to bronchitis, and increasing awareness campaigns related to chronic bronchitis, & other bacterial infections in developed & developing countries. The awareness activities carried out in developing and under developed countries have helped to increase the diagnosis rate in last couple of years. Bronchodilators are always the first-line drugs for treatment of bronchitis as the clearing airway obstruction is the most important thing in chronic bronchitis to ease the breathing of patient.

North America was observed as the largest bronchitis treatment market due to rising prevalence coupled with high prevalence of bronchitis, and increasing trend of smoking in young generation have assisted the slight rise in the prevalence rate, developed & accessible diagnostic technologies. According to Pharmaprix, about 1 in 20 people suffers with chronic bronchitis in the North America. In addition to this, North America bronchitis market is also growing due to ongoing development in research of bronchitis treatment drug pipeline.

Market Competition Assessment:

The bronchitis treatment market is growing at steadily and major companies operating in this market are developing treatments that are safe and target-specific. The major companies available in the global market are AstraZeneca Plc, DBV Technologies SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Han Wha Pharma Co. Ltd., and Mucosis BV among others.

Key Market Movements:

Rising awareness and prevalence related to bronchitis treatment & diagnosis expected to assist the market growth

Incessant growth in research & development of bronchitis treatment will assist the growth in demand for safe & efficient treatment options

Mounting diagnosis rate related to developing countries will increase the demand for bronchitis treatment market

Strong drug pipeline expected to increase the CAGR of the overall market in the near future

The Global Bronchitis Treatment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type of Drug Class (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Pipeline Analysis (Till 2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

