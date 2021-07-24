Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2027

The Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

Handheld thermal imagers provide a tactical advantage in the field, providing clear images in complete darkness. Portable thermal imagers or infrared cameras do not rely on the amplification of light, so they can be used for visual camouflage or other factors that may interfere with vision (such as fog or smoke). The main applications for portable thermal imaging are in defense and security. It has also entered the academic sector for research-related purposes, manufacturing, retail, and other sectors for planned preventive maintenance, quality control, energy conservation, and environmental management.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of the Global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/handheld-thermal-imaging-equipment-market/60404/

Market Segments

By Type

Infrared Thermal Imaging

Microwave Thermal imaging

By Application

Defense

Fire Department

Manufacturing

Retail

Health Care

Key Players

FLIR Systems

BAE Systems

Leonardo DRS

Raytheon

Danaher

L3 Technologies

Thales

American Technologies Network

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Report

1. What was the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market.

The market share of the global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404